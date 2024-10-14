Mosque, over 35 houses gutted in Kishtwar

Over 35 houses and a mosque were gutted in a major fire in a remote village of Kishtwar district on Monday, officials said. Shavan said that the district administration has simultaneously initiated relief measures for the affected families. (HT Photo)

The incident was reported from Mulwarwan in Marwah area, they added.

“A devastating fire broke out in the village and engulfed over 35 houses within short of span of time. Police teams have been rushed to the village,” said a senior police officer.

Kishtwar deputy magistrate Rajesh Kumar Shavan said, “The firefighting operations have been launched. There are no casualties.”

Shavan said that the district administration has simultaneously initiated relief measures for the affected families.

“Government machinery, including firefighters, has been rushed to the area and I am monitoring the situation. We will provide best-possible assistance. For the time being, arrangements of tents, clothing and ration are being made,” Shavan added.

Cause of blaze yet

to be ascertained

“Though the cause of fire remains a subject of investigation, villagers in remote and hilly areas usually use charcoal in earthen pots to heat up their houses,” he said.

Houses in Marwah and Dachhan areas of Kishtwar are usually made from wood.

Anantnag district administration has also rushed its fire and emergency staff to the affected village. Mulwarwan is around 105 km from Anantnag, via Margan Top, and 170-km from Kishtwar, via Sinthan Top.

Imam of the Jamia Masjid, which was gutted in the incident, described the situation as “critical”.

“Over 40 houses have been gutted, including Jamia Masjid. The people are in dire straits and need immediate help. I appeal the administration and capable people to donate woollen clothes, blankets and food to the affected,” he said.