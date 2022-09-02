Most convent schools in Ludhiana remain shut to protest church vandalism incident

A day after a Catholic church was vandalised at Thakkarpura village in Tarn Taran, almost all convent schools in Ludhiana remained closed on Thursday as part of a statewide protest.

The prominent convent schools that remained shut included Sacred Heart Convent, Sarabha Nagar, and Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamalpur. The schools informed parents by text message on Wednesday.

“We kept the school shut In order to show our solidarity and concern over the unfortunate attack on the Catholic church at Patti, Tarn Taran. We call upon everyone to work towards peace and harmony between all religions,” the message of the principal of Sacred Heart Convent, Sarabha Nagar, states.

“Anti-social elements want to disturb peace in the state. Attacking any religious place is a matter of shame and a great sin. We kept the school closed today in protest,” said an official of Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamalpur.

Meanwhile, a few schools including St Thomas Senior Secondary School stayed open.

An official from the school said, “Our school was open, but a meeting was held regarding the action plan to protest against the vandalism incident. We will follow the directions of the school’s chairman.”

The incident

Four men on Wednesday wee hours barged into the church, broke the statues of Mother Mary and Jesus Christ, and made off with the heads. They also set a car parked on the church premises on fire while fleeing. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed there.