Mother’s eating habits affects child’s cardiac health: Experts

In the second conference of the Society of Paediatric Cardiac Critical Care (SPCCC) held on Saturday at PGIMER, health experts stressed on how a mother’s eating habits play a pivotal role in the well-being of children, particularly in cardiac health.

Unhealthy eating habits of mother can lead to various cardiac health issues in the child. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The primary aim of the two-day conference, which ended on Saturday, was to advance paediatric cardiac intensive care by means of education and training.

Experts opined that numerous issues can arise in congenital heart disease. The most prevalent is cardiac septal defect, commonly referred to as a hole in the heart. This anomaly can manifest in either the upper or lower chambers of the heart, disrupting the normal blood circulation process and impeding proper blood flow to the lungs.

Dr Seby Sebastian from Birmingham Children’s Society emphasised the significant risk posed by anorexia, an illness where children refrain from eating in order to maintain a certain physique, which can potentially lead to heart issues in their child.

As per health experts, in India, child deaths within one year of birth have dropped from 89 to 28 per 1,000 between 1990 and 2019. It has been observed that congenital heart disease is the 7th most common reason for infant mortality in India and 4th most common in Kerala, Punjab and Haryana. Approximately 2,40,000 babies are born annually with congenital heart defects, with around 84,000 from the northern region.

Dr Seby highlighted that the mortality rate attributed to congenital heart disease is 10 per 1,000 children in the USA. He attributed this relatively lower rate to the careful dietary choices and lifestyle practices of women, particularly during pregnancy. By adopting a nutritious diet and avoiding harmful habits, they are effectively safeguarding their children from adverse outcomes, he said.

According to Dr John Murala, aside from cardiac septal defects, another significant factor contributing to incomplete closure of heart structures is patent ductus arteriosus. This tube, located in the child’s heart, is supposed to seal off naturally after birth. However, in certain cases, this closure does not occur as expected. As a consequence, the normal blood circulation process is compromised, leading to impaired heart function.

