Ludhiana: Mother-son duo held for running flesh trade

The Division number 8 police have arrested a mother-son duo from a rented residence in Civil Lines for their alleged involvement in a flesh trade.

The accused are residents of Indrapuri on Tajpur Road.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for the Civil Lines, Jasroop Kaur Bath, said that they received a tip-off about a flesh trade racket being run by the accused. It was reported that the duo had leased a property on College Road in Civil Lines for the purpose.

A police team from Division Number 8 led by station house officer, sub-inspector Vijay Kumar conducted a raid on Wednesday night and arrested them.

The accused have been booked under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Act at the Division Number 8 police station.