Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awards 14 lakh relief to Panchkula road mishap victim’s family

Parents of an 18-year-old youth from Batour village got ₹14 lakh compensation from the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) as they lost their son in a road accident in November 2018.

Anil Kumar and Rani Devi from Batour village in Panchkula filed a petition in the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) praying for a grant of ₹50 lakh compensation. They lost their son Happy Kumar in an accident that took place on November 19, 2018.

The petition was filed against Sanjay Kumar and Vikram Kumar as they were the driver and owner of the tractor that met with an accident. The third party was vehicle’s insurer Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd, Ambala,

Happy was 18 years old and was working as a motor mechanic with Sanjay Kumar. As per his parents in November 2018, Happy was with Sanjay Kumar, who took him on his tractor trolley for buying goods for the electric motor. He was driving the tractor trolley in a rash and negligent manner and as he turned the vehicle at a high speed, the tractor’s iron rod struck Happy, due to which he suffered a head injury.

A few days later, he succumbed to his injuries in the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In the tribunal, Sanjay and Vikram pleaded that Happy was not working as a motor mechanic/helper with them; they stated that a false and frivolous FIR has been lodged against them in collusion with local police to get compensation.

Whereas the insurance company stated that the alleged tractor trolley was not insured on the date of the alleged accident.

After hearing both sides, the tribunal awarded compensation of ₹14, 95,200 to the parents.

“Respondents shall be jointly and severally liable to pay the same. The interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum would also be payable on the awarded amount from the date of filing of the petition till its realisation. The insurance company is required to make the payment as the vehicle in question was insured one,” the tribunal observed.

