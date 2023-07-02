1 dead, 8 hurt in Ambala mishaps

A motorcyclist was killed and at least eight others were injured in three separate accidents that occurred within 16 hours near Kala Paltan flyover on the Delhi-Amritsar highway (NH-44) in Ambala on Saturday.

The funeral van that hit a stationary truck on NH-44 in Ambala, leaving four passengers, who were taking a body for cremation, injured. (HT Photo)

All three accidents took place within a distance of 100 metres, just 1 km away from the Ambala Cantonment railway station.

In the first case, four occupants of a Hyundai Creta were injured after the SUV hit a truck from behind on Friday night. The injured were taken to the sub-divisional civil hospital in Cantt for treatment.

In the second case, a biker working at the Ambala City civil hospital died after he hit a parked truck from behind.

As per the case registered on the complaint of Vishwanath Sharma, the Nalagarh-registered truck was parked without any reflectors, when Itender rammed into it and died while being taken to the hospital.

In another accident, a funeral van ferrying the body of a local resident, Teja Ram, and around 20 of his relatives hit a stationary truck with a flat tyre near the same flyover. The driver fled the spot.

Rakesh Chadha, from NGO Gita Gopal that runs the van, said, “The vehicle was headed to Ambala Cantt for cremation, when it hit the truck from behind. Four of the passengers sitting in the front got injuries and were taken to the sub-divisional civil hospital in Cantt. The dead body was ferried in another vehicle for cremation.”

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Parao police station, said two cases were registered under relevant sections, while no complaint was received from the NGO.

