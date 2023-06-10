Motorcyclist crushed under truck in Panchkula

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was mowed down by a truck in Kalka, Panchkula, on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Prince, 27, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon.

In his complaint, Prince’s cousin Gaurav Kumar, 28, of Nayagaon told the police that on Thursday, he was headed to Baddi for some personal work on his motorcycle. Prince, who worked as a customer support engineer with a private company in Chandigarh, was moving ahead of him on another motorcycle.

Around 5.15 pm, as they reached near Karanpur village, a truck, bearing a Mohali registration number, came from Baddi side and hit Prince’s motorcycle.

Prince, along with his motorcycle, got stuck under the truck and was dragged for some distance, before the truck came to a halt.

Gaurav, along with passers-by, pulled Prince out and rushed him to Primary Health Centre, Nanakpur, in a private vehicle. He was referred to Government Hospital, Kalka, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene. Police have booked him under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

Chandigarh University student killed in hit-and-run

A 22-year-old MCA student of Chandigarh University died and her two cousins were injured after a speeding car hit them while crossing the road near City Heart Complex in Kharar on Thursday night.

The deceased, Ritika, hailed from Yamunanagar. Her cousins Mehak, 15, and Mansi, 19, were injured.

They had come out of a dhaba and were crossing the road, when the accident took place. The impact of the collision tossed the girls in the air, before they fell on the road.

Commuters rushed them to a local hospital, from where they were shifted to PGIMER, where Ritika died during treatment, while Mehak and Mansi sustained multiple fractures.

