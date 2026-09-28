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MP Aujla seeks CBI probe into death of sarpanch’s husband

Addressing a press conference alongside the deceased’s family members, Aujla said that if the Punjab Police was unable to get to the bottom of the matter, the government should hand over the investigation to the CBI

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 07:37:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, AMRITSAR
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Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Sunday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Kuljit Singh Sandhu, husband of the sarpanch of Mahimad Mandrawala village in Ajnala. Sandhu left home on September 21 and did not return. His body was recovered from the roadside near the Ramdas area on September 23.

Mahimad Mandrawala village’s sarpanch husband went missing on Sept 21, and his body was found near Ramdas two days later. (HT)
Mahimad Mandrawala village’s sarpanch husband went missing on Sept 21, and his body was found near Ramdas two days later. (HT)

Addressing a press conference alongside the deceased’s family members, Aujla said that if the Punjab Police was unable to get to the bottom of the matter, the government should hand over the investigation to the CBI. He said he would also approach the court to seek justice for the family and, if required, launch a protest.

Aujla said that after Sandhu went missing, his mobile phone remained active for several hours. According to the family, the phone remained active for around 14 to 15 hours, but the police could not ascertain his exact location. Aujla questioned why, despite access to modern technology and mobile-location tracking, the police could not be located in time within a radius of around 20 to 25km.

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/MP Aujla seeks CBI probe into death of sarpanch’s husband
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