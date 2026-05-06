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MP Engineer Rashid allowed daily hospital visits to father

Delhi high court modifies interim bail to Baramulla MP permitting 12-hour daily meetings at AIIMS, New Delhi, under plainclothes escort

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar, New Delhi
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The Delhi high court on Tuesday modified the interim bail conditions for Baramulla member of Parliament Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popular as Engineer Rashid, allowing the terror-accused legislator to meet his ailing father in the national capital for 12 hours daily until May 10.

Engineer Rashid (File)

A bench, comprising justices Pratibha M Singh and Madhu Jain, ruled that Rashid may visit his father, Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, between 8am and 8pm each day, provided he is accompanied by two police personnel in plainclothes and returns to jail each evening.

This adjustment follows a plea from Rashid’s legal team, led by senior advocate N Hariharan, noting that while a previous seven-day interim bail granted on April 28 restricted him to Srinagar, his father had since been moved to Delhi for urgent medical care on May 2.

The court’s decision addressed a logistical dispute regarding Rashid’s residence during this period; while the National Investigation Agency (NIA), represented by counsel Akshai Malik, suggested Rashid remain in jail when not at the hospital, the court finalised the daily release schedule after a proposed private address was found to belong to someone unrelated to the appellant.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MP Engineer Rashid allowed daily hospital visits to father
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MP Engineer Rashid allowed daily hospital visits to father
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