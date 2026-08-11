MSME policy will take Haryana products to global markets: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy-2026 in Karnal on Monday, stating that the initiative aims to give state-made products global recognition.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini speaks during the launch event of the "Haryana Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy", in Karnal on Monday. (ANI)

He said that the policy will be crucial for the investors as well as startups, giving them endless opportunities to grow and generate employment opportunities.

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He expressed confidence that in the coming years, no youth of the state will feel the need to go abroad for opportunities.

The event was organised by the state government to mark the completion of 60 years of Haryana’s development, where the CM unveiled a policy document and a coffee table book.

He also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing products, technologies, and success stories developed by MSMEs from various sectors in Haryana.

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{{^usCountry}} Haryana assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs, representatives of the industry, MSME, exporters, financial institutions and industry associations and entrepreneurs from Haryana and neighbouring states were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs, representatives of the industry, MSME, exporters, financial institutions and industry associations and entrepreneurs from Haryana and neighbouring states were present. {{/usCountry}}

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Commissioner and secretary of the industries and commerce department, Amit Agarwal said that there are a total of 13.35 lakh MSMEs in manufacturing, services and trading sectors in the state, of which 98% (13.11 lakh) are micro, 1.71% (22,897) small and 0.13% (1,762) medium scale.

“In total, they generate employment of 84.54 lakh with a maximum 40% from the trading sector, which itself is a crucial number. The new MSME policy will play a key role in catalysing the state’s industrial development,” Agarwal said.

Director general, directorate of small and medium enterprises Yash Garg said that the policy has been designed to support the next phase of industrial growth by addressing the evolving requirements of the enterprises, by encouraging and enabling an environment for MSMEs to grow and access new markets.

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Rao Narbir urged the entrepreneurs that they should promote the use of environmentally friendly materials during production and packaging, with focus on developing packaging materials that are easily biodegradable and do not harm the environment.

During his address, Saini said that Haryana has established itself as one of the country’s leading manufacturing economies through entrepreneurship, and now the government is working tirelessly to take the state to the next stage of industrial development.

“The policy focuses on strengthening access to finance, industrial infrastructure, technology, exports, skills, and markets for entrepreneurs. The government’s goal is to create an industrial and business ecosystem that encourages innovation, establishes new enterprises, and expands employment opportunities,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the event, the CM said that the government’s vision is that industry should not be limited to major cities, but should become the identity of every district and region of the state.

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He said that exporters from Panipat send textile products globally, and rice from Karnal is exported to many countries, giving them worldwide recognition, which the policy will promote.

‘Tricolour symbol of sacrifice of our freedom fighters’

Karnal : Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said that the Tricolour represents the sacrifice of our freedom fighters, the valour of our brave soldiers, the penance of our mothers, the hard work of our farmers, and the radiance of our youth’s dreams.

Saini was speaking at the state-level Tiranga Yatra organised in the Ladwa and Thanesar Vidhan Sabhas on Monday.

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, former minister of state Subhash Sudha, chief minister’s office in-charge Kailash Saini, district president Ramesh Saini and others were present.

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The yatra passed through the Police Lines, the new bus stand, and the Dronacharya Stadium, culminating at the Martyrs’ Memorial located in the Mini-Secretariat of Thanesar.

Saini paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and honoured their families by presenting them with shawls.

Earlier, Saini reached Sthaneshwar Mahadev Temple of the town on the occasion of the second Monday of the month of Sawan, where he performed Jalabhishek of Baba Bholenath with chanting of mantras and rituals.