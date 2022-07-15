Mud over mortar: Traditional houses teleport tourists to the Kashmir of yore

Mesmerised by the exquisite beauty of Kashmir, the Mughal emperor Jehangir is believed to have famously proclaimed: ‘If there is paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here, it is here’. Centuries down the line, tourists continue to flock to the valley to catch a glimpse of the glorious beauty that moved the enamoured emperor to exclaim so.

While the Valley has undergone significant changes with the passage of ages, a Kashmiri entrepreneur, Rameez Raja, 35, has succeeded in turning back time to take tourists to the Kashmir of yore through traditional mud housing, which exudes an ancient old-world charm.

These mud houses, which are blend of ancient architecture and modern amenities, have been built on the banks of the picturesque Sindh River at Kangan. They are a tremendous hit among tourists eager to experience the authentic Kashmiri heritage and culture.

It took Raja, who hails from Srinagar, two years to build these mud houses in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal. These houses are not just a relic of a past where brick-and-mortar houses were unheard of, but are an integral part of its heritage and tradition. Today, too, nomads stay in houses built from mud, dung, stones, husk, and leaves.

On how he came upon the idea of building mud houses for tourists, Raja, who is also a travel agent, says, “Over the years, I have understood what tourists are looking for. They do not like concrete hotels and restaurants, and prefer the traditional over modern.”

“The response to these mud houses has been overwhelming,” he adds.