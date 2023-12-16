Mufti blames UT school edu board for playing with students career

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti has blamed Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (J&K BOSE) for playing with the career of thousands of students after refusing their examination forms on the pretext that schools have been established on the state land.

Recently, the J&KBOSE had asked for submission of examination forms for Class 10 and 12 that will be held in March. However, many schools complained that Board officials aren’t entertaining the examination.

“Deeply troubled by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education’s refusal to accept Class 10 exam forms from students in private schools established on state land. Disregarding a high court stay order raises serious questions about fairness and their motives. It seems intentional to jeopardise the future of countless students,” wrote Mehbooba Mufti on X (formerly Twitter).

She also appealed to the government to save the future of these students by accepting their examination forms.

CPI(M) general secretary and former legislator Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said the board is playing with the future of thousands of students. “The decision of JKBOSE about not accepting examination forms from schools erected on state land is a flagrant disregard for HC’s stay order. The decision is bound to put the future of thousands of students on the line,” said Tarigami in a statement and appealed J&K board administration to withdraw the order for the sake of students. “This order should be taken back and examination forms of students should be entertained.”

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also lambasted the J&K Board for not entertaining the examination forms of the students. “This is a ploy to destroy the future of approximately two lakh students. Without wasting any time the Board should accept examination forms of these students.” He said that J&K high court has already issued clear orders to release registration returns forms (RRF) in favour of petitioner schools. “The students should be allowed to take examinations and later the government can decide about the fate of schools established on state land.”