Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed concern over the lodging of an FIR against Kashmiri Pandit activists protesting the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in relation to relief and ration benefits for displaced migrant families.

Reacting to reports of police action against the protesters, Mufti said the increasing tendency to respond to dissent with FIRs and intimidation is deeply worrying and reflects an unhealthy approach towards democratic expression. (HT File)

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In a statement, Mufti said the concerns being raised by the Kashmiri Pandit community stem from genuine anxieties about their distinct identity and status as displaced migrants, something that has been acknowledged by successive governments over the years.

“After decades of displacement, uncertainty and trauma, the community deserves empathy and engagement rather than criminalisation for voicing its fears and grievances,” she said.

Reacting to reports of police action against the protesters, Mufti said the increasing tendency to respond to dissent with FIRs and intimidation is deeply worrying and reflects an unhealthy approach towards democratic expression.

“Peaceful protest cannot be treated as a criminal act, especially when communities are raising concerns linked to their survival, rehabilitation and legal safeguard,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PDP president said that several Kashmiri Pandit organisations have opposed the move to subsume migrant relief rations under the NFSA framework, fearing that it could dilute their distinct migrant status and gradually erode the special relief and rehabilitation mechanisms created for families displaced from the Valley in the 1990s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PDP president said that several Kashmiri Pandit organisations have opposed the move to subsume migrant relief rations under the NFSA framework, fearing that it could dilute their distinct migrant status and gradually erode the special relief and rehabilitation mechanisms created for families displaced from the Valley in the 1990s. {{/usCountry}}

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“Many within the community view the move as an attempt to reduce a humanitarian and displacement-related entitlement into a routine welfare scheme,” she said.

Mufti said the issue must be addressed through dialogue and confidence-building measures instead of police action and legal intimidation. “The pain and displacement suffered by Kashmiri Pandits is a reality that cannot be ignored. Any policy decision affecting them must be taken only after meaningful consultation with the community,” she said.

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Mufti urged the administration to withdraw the FIR and initiate a transparent dialogue with representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community over the NFSA-related concerns.