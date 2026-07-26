Mufti must apologise to Kashmiri youth for ‘suffering during PDP-BJP rule’: AIP

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of displaying “breathtaking political hypocrisy” by condemning the use of force against protesting students in Delhi while attempting to justify or dilute similar actions when the victims were the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Inam Un Nabi alleged that Kashmir witnessed widespread pellet injuries, mass detentions, crackdowns and an atmosphere of fear during the PDP-BJP government. (HT Photo for representation)

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Reacting to Mufti’s participation at Jantar Mantar, Inam Un Nabi said it is ironic that a leader whose tenure remains associated in the minds of many Kashmiris with one of the most turbulent and painful periods is today trying to portray herself as a champion of civil liberties.

“Before standing shoulder to shoulder with students in Delhi, Mufti must first stand before the youth of Kashmir with folded hands and ‘apologise for the suffering they endured during her government’. Without that apology, every lecture on democracy and human rights rings hollow.”

Inam Un Nabi alleged that Kashmir witnessed widespread pellet injuries, mass detentions, crackdowns and an atmosphere of fear during the PDP-BJP government. “It was during her tenure that students who raised their voices were met with coercive measures instead of dialogue. Instead of listening to the aspirations of young people, the response was suppression. Those memories cannot be erased by a photo opportunity at Jantar Mantar.” Inam Un Nabi said Mufti owes the people of Kashmir answers, accountability and above all an unconditional apology.

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