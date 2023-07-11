Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three arrested for job scam in Hoshiarpur, impersonated cops

Three arrested for job scam in Hoshiarpur, impersonated cops

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jul 11, 2023 01:27 AM IST

Mekerian DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk revealed that the accused prepared fake identity cards and joining letters for the payees and gave them police uniforms

Mukerian police arrested three members of a gang, who fleeced around 35 persons of 2.58 crore on the pretext of offering jobs in Punjab Police.

Fleeced around 35 persons of 2.58 crore on the pretext of offering jobs in Punjab Police.

The masterminds, Rohit Kumar of Sahaipur, Jalandhar, and Balwinder Singh of Dera Saida, Sultanpur Lodhi, used to pose as deputy superintendent of police and sub-inspector respectively to allure the gullible youth.

Mekerian DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk revealed that the accused prepared fake identity cards and joining letters for the payees and gave them police uniforms. They even imparted training to the “recruits” at Amritsar, Jalandhar and Phillaur by renting spaces, he added.

“The accused got bank accounts opened of all trapped youth and deposited 8,000 to 10,000 in the same. When they were not taken to the police academy for regular training as promised, truth unfolded and some of the victims approached the police,” said the DSP.

He revealed that besides the masterminds, the police also arrested their accomplice Harjit Singh of Sahaipur village.

