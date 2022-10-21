Mukesh Agnihotri, daughter injured in stage collapse during nomination rally

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and his daughter were among ten people injured in a stage collapse during his nomination rally at Haroli in Una district on Thursday.

Agnihotri suffered injuries in his legs and was given treatment at Haroli hospital. The Congress leader said that the structure collapsed after party workers rushed to climb the stage.

“Ten people have been injured in the incident, several of whom have suffered fractures in legs and hands. One party worker has hurt his eye,” Agnihotri said.

Earlier, the leader of opposition filed his nomination paper from his fortress Haroli assembly segment in the morning.

His supporters, who turned out in large numbers, took out a rally in Haroli town. With the Congress party facing tough leadership crises after the demise of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Agnihotri, who is seeking a fifth term in the state legislative assembly, is seen as a strong contender for the chief ministerial post.

Meanwhile, addressing his supporter after filing the nomination papers, said the collapse of the stage was an auspicious sign for him that indicates the fall of the current BJP regime after 45 days.

Agnihotri said that there was a Congress wave in Himachal and the party will form the government by winning the assembly elections with a thumping majority.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Agnihotri said: “I have a message for CM, wherever he is, that your time is over. Come PM (Narendra) Modi, CM Yogi (Adityanath), Hema Malini, Smriti Irani or even the US President Joe Biden, nobody could save this government.”

He said that for five years, the chief minister either flew in the helicopter or performed “Natti”, while people of the state reeled under various problems.

Agnihotri, while listing his achievements, also announced abolishing the contract system in government recruitments regularisation of SMC teachers, induction of outsourced employees in government and restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS).

