Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojna: HP cabinet clears 1,500 monthly aid, 300 units free power for 3.5L women

The Himachal cabinet on Friday decided to launch the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojna’ in the state, under which eligible women in the age group of 18 to 59 years will receive financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month.

A total of 3.50 lakh eligible women have been identified under the scheme. It will also provide 300 units of free electricity to eligible beneficiary families. (Shutterstock)

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A total of 3.50 lakh eligible women have been identified under the scheme. It will also provide 300 units of free electricity to eligible beneficiary families. Officials said the state government conducted a survey in different phases, identifying 3.50 lakh eligible beneficiaries from economically weaker sections across the state, which were then approved by the respective gram sabhas.

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The meeting, held in Shimla under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also decided to adopt a uniform state policy for determining and periodically revising the rates for the sale of surplus raw water to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries.

Under the policy, an initial benchmark rate of ₹100 per 1,000 cubic feet will be applicable to all existing and future projects of the state, including inter-state water projects. The rates will be revised periodically in accordance with the prescribed mechanism linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet also decided to launch the ‘Khelo Himachal Chitta Mukt Abhiyan-2026’ across all 12 districts of the state. The initiative aims to engage youth in sports activities and strengthen efforts towards drug prevention by promoting a healthy lifestyle, discipline and positive community participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet also decided to launch the ‘Khelo Himachal Chitta Mukt Abhiyan-2026’ across all 12 districts of the state. The initiative aims to engage youth in sports activities and strengthen efforts towards drug prevention by promoting a healthy lifestyle, discipline and positive community participation. {{/usCountry}}

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It approved amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, providing for free power royalty at the rate of 50% for the first ten years after completion of 40 years of operation of commissioned projects of central public sector undertakings. The projects will be transferred to the state government free of cost upon completion of 50 years from the date of their commissioning.

222 solar power projects cancelled over non implementation

The state cabinet in its meeting also approved the cancellation of the allotment of 222 solar power projects in view of prolonged non implementation of projects. It also gave its nod to cancel the allotment of 13 hydro electric projects above 25 MW for non compliance of provisions of the policy and to re-bid 20 projects.

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The cabinet approved an increase in the subsidy for the purchase of diesel buses from 30% to 40% under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojna, 2023, for operating passenger buses on identified intra-sub-division routes.

It also decided to provide a 50% subsidy on the purchase of electric buses and a 40% subsidy on diesel buses with a seating capacity of more than 10 passengers for operating on the Hamirpur Bus Stand–Dr. Radhakrishnan Medical College, Jolsapper, and New OPD, IGMC Shimla–Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality, Chamiyana routes.

The other decisions included its approval to create and fill up 561 posts of junior office assistant (IT) in various government medical colleges and dental colleges and the directorate of medical education in the state to effectively implement the hospital management information system.

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