Himachal cabinet gives nod to fill 15,000 posts by March 2027

Fulfilling one of its poll promises, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday approved filling approximately 15,000 posts across various departments. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Sharing details of the decisions taken during a cabinet meeting, industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the government aims to provide a total of 50,000 jobs by the end of this year. “Additionally, the cabinet directed that the process of filling these approved posts be completed by next March,” Chauhan said.

Around 200 agenda items were discussed during the cabinet meeting, which the CM chaired on Saturday.

Approvals were granted to fill posts in various departments, including education, health, forest, Jal Shakti, public works, and technical education. Additionally, several significant decisions were made, such as increasing the honorarium for anganwadi workers and helpers, raising pensions for persons with disabilities, and doubling the incentives provided to milk producers.

According to an official statement, the cabinet approved filling 500 forest guard and 10 range officer posts in the forest department. In the education sector, the cabinet decided to fill approximately 3,900 posts for CBSE schools. The recruitment of 320 assistant professors in colleges was also approved.

Furthermore, decisions were taken to fill 200 teaching posts in the technical education department and to regularise 744 PGT teacher posts through the limited direct recruitment (LDR) process. Approval was also granted to fill 57 posts for the upcoming zoo at Bankhandi. This will help ensure staff availability for the operation of the associated project.

According to the statement, approval has been granted to fill a total of 4,004 posts in the Jal Shakti department. A decision was also taken to fill 500 staff nurse and 40 radiographer posts in the health department.

₹1 crore each for four Kabaddi players

The cabinet has decided to award ₹1 crore each to four kabaddi players from Himachal Pradesh. These include Pushpa Rana, Jyoti, Bhavana, and Ritu Negi. The cabinet has decided to amend the provisions governing cash awards for medal-winning Indian teams at international-level sporting events. The cabinet also approved the creation of posts of district youth services and sports officers (DYSOs) for international-level medal winners.

Allotment of 33 power projects cancelled

The cabinet approved the cancellation of the allotment of 33 small hydroelectric power projects, each with an installed capacity of less than 5 MW, due to the developers’ lack of seriousness in pursuing these projects. It also decided to invite fresh bids for the allotment of 126 MW Chhatru and 205 MW Ropa I & III power projects.

Milk incentive increased from ₹3 to ₹6 per litre

Providing relief to milk producers, the cabinet has decided to increase the incentive for milk supplied through cooperative societies from ₹3 to ₹6 per litre. This will provide financial benefits to the state’s milk producers.

The honorarium for anganwadi workers and helpers has also been increased by ₹1,000 per month. Consequently, anganwadi workers will receive an honorarium of ₹11,500 per month, and helpers will receive ₹6,800 per month.

Pension increased for persons with 100% disability

The cabinet has decided to raise the social security pension for persons with 100% disability from ₹1,700 to ₹3,000 per month. Furthermore, the honorarium for 489 special police officers (SPOs) has been increased by ₹500. They will now receive ₹9,200 per month.

A decision has also been taken to exempt Home Guard personnel from the physical efficiency test during police recruitment. Their recruitment will be based on other prescribed criteria.

From disaster relief to judicial upgrades

A relief package has been approved for families affected by the cloudburst and landslides that occurred on July 21, 2026, in the Malsuhi Patwar Circle of Kangra district.

Approval has been granted to set up two dedicated NDPS courts in Mandi and Kangra to expedite the hearing of drug-related cases.

The cabinet has also approved a nutrition policy aimed at curbing food adulteration and the sale of substandard or expired products.

The cabinet has approved upgrading the Sujanpur Holi Fair from a national-level event to an international-level event.

A decision was also taken to rename the Government Dental College in Shimla as the Rajiv Gandhi Government Dental College and Hospital.

The cabinet also gave nod to construct a seven-story multi-level parking facility and restrooms at the Baba Balak Nath Temple in Deotsidh, Hamirpur.

Nine eco-tourism sites in the state have been approved through a bidding process. These are expected to generate an annual revenue of approximately ₹2 crore.