Teachers’ body opposes faculty transfer from IGMC Shimla to Chamiana

The State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) has opposed the administrative transfer of faculty members and departments from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, to Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS), Chamiana, warning that the move could adversely affect patient care and medical education. The association has called for an immediate moratorium on faculty transfers and demanded fresh direct recruitment for AIMSS Chamiana instead of drawing personnel from IGMC. (HT Photo for representation)

In a statement issued following its general body meeting held on October 14 and 15, the association raised concerns over the potential impact of faculty transfers on staffing requirements, academic standards and healthcare services at both institutions.

SAMDCOT said the transfer of faculty from IGMC could reduce staffing levels below the norms prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), potentially putting undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats at risk. It maintained that any administrative restructuring must ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and safeguard the quality of medical education.

The association also expressed concern over the difficulties patients could face due to the shifting of staff and services between IGMC and the Chamiana campus without adequate logistical integration and clearly defined referral mechanisms.

Raising concerns over the administrative arrangements governing faculty members, SAMDCOT pointed to what it described as arbitrary measures, including the selective withdrawal of non-practising allowance (NPA), denial of academic leave and lack of clarity over the proposed common cadre policy.

The association has called for an immediate moratorium on faculty transfers and demanded fresh direct recruitment for AIMSS Chamiana instead of drawing personnel from IGMC.