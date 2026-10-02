Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana: HP govt defers welfare scheme launch over scrutiny delays

Change in criteria and pending scrutiny of the large number of applications have forced the Himachal Pradesh government to defer its flagship welfare scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana ‘. The scheme was set to be launched on October 2.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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At the Independence Day function in Hamirpur, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that his government would launch the ‘Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar’ scheme for the welfare of 1.80 lakh economically vulnerable families in the state. Since then, the government has received 2.38 lakh applications.

The CM said under the scheme, the eligible families would receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 and 300 units of free electricity.

Officials, familiar with the matter, said that the scheme is now likely to be launched on December 11, to mark the completion of the four years of the Sukhu government.

“Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to attend the event,” the officials said, requesting anonymity.

Sukhu, on September 26, while addressing a rally in Mandi, said that the family income limit would be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior government official, not willing to be named, said that owing to incomplete verification of all the applicants, the date of launch had been pushed further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior government official, not willing to be named, said that owing to incomplete verification of all the applicants, the date of launch had been pushed further. {{/usCountry}}

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“The department is currently engaged in scrutinising and verifying the applications, which is likely to take a month to complete. Furthermore, the necessary guidelines for the scheme have not yet been finalised. Consequently, rather than launching the scheme on October 2, the government is waiting for the verification process to conclude and the guidelines to be prepared,” he said.

Lengthy verification process

The process is taking time because of the multi-level scrutiny and technical procedures involved from the initial stage. The applicants must also fulfil requirements ranging from eligibility checks to formalities involving bank accounts and Aadhaar card linkage.

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Initially, the concerned panchayat secretary will examine and verify the applications. Subsequently, these applications will undergo secondary verification by a committee constituted at the block level. Following this process, the panchayat secretary will enter the eligible applications into the relevant software. Subsequently, these applications will also be verified at the block development officer (BDO) level.

1.80L families identified for free electricity

The rural development department conducted a survey at the panchayat level to identify eligible families. According to the survey, around 1.80 lakh economically weaker families have been identified for the benefit of up to 300 units of free electricity. At the same time, the government is preparing to provide ₹1,500 monthly assistance to around 2.50 lakh women under the scheme. A large number of these families have reportedly not received benefits under other government schemes so far.

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Under the scheme, the government will send the monthly financial assistance directly to the bank accounts of eligible women. Eligible families will also receive relief in their electricity bills as per the scheme provisions.

What makes you eligible

Six categories have been defined under the scheme’s criteria. These include: families consisting solely of orphan children under the age of 27; families comprising only elderly members over the age of 59, with no adult members aged between 27 and 59; female-headed households with no adult members aged between 27 and 59 (including widows, unmarried women, divorcees, and abandoned women); families headed by a person with a 40% disability; families where an earning member has become permanently incapacitated due to an ailments, and families where an earning member has become permanently disabled or bedridden due to a spinal cord injury sustained in an accident.

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