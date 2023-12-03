Mullanpur-Kurali road upgrade to miss December deadline

The ongoing work to upgrade the 8.9-km PR 4 road, connecting Kurali-Siswan road with UT boundary in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), is set to miss its December deadline, primarily due to the heavy rains this monsoon.

GMADA chief administrator Rajeev Kumar Gupta, who inspected the project progress on Saturday, said the upgrade will be completed by March 31 next year. (HT)

The project to upgrade the 200-foot-wide road also includes construction of three bridges and laying of public health services, according to officials.

According to Rajeev Kumar Gupta, chief administrator (CA), Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), while the construction of the stretch connecting to Mullanpur cricket stadium will be completed by December 31, the complete project to upgrade PR 4 road will conclude by March 31.

“We will complete the connectivity till Mullanpur stadium by end of December and moreover all three bridges, part of the project, will also be constructed before end of the year. The complete project has been delayed due to heavy rainfall that caused damages. A lot of time was consumed due to numerous electricity poles on the road. The pace of the construction has also been affected as the bitumen plant shuts down in December due to cold weather,” Gupta said, adding that the service lane connecting the stadium will also be completed this year.

To take stock of the ongoing work, Gupta inspected the site on Saturday and directed the officials concerned to complete the construction as per the stipulated timeline.

A GMADA officer said considering that PR 4 road was going to provide connectivity to the international cricket stadium coming up here, Gupta directed the engineering wing to complete the work on priority, as international matches were expected to be conducted soon.

The officer further inspected the work of construction of 200-ft wide road VR-5 road in New Chandigarh, where also the divisional engineer concerned was ensured to keep up with the deadline.

Gupta, while interacting with a few developers having projects in the area, urged them to carry out works of beautification, landscaping and plantation as a part of CSR activity to give a facelift to the area.

During his visit, the chief administrator was accompanied by superintending engineer Ajay Garg, divisional engineers, sub-divisional officers and junior engineers from different divisions.

