Multiple locations raided across Kashmir in terror-funding case

The Jammu and Kashmir state investigation agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations across the Valley in a terror-funding case, officials said.

“Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits with a purpose of destroying their ecosystems completely, the state investigation agency conducted searches at multiple locations across Kashmir valley,” a press statement issued here said.

The agency said it conducted searches at houses/premises of suspects in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam districts.

During the Saturday searches, ₹29 lakh was recovered along with passbooks, cheque books and digital devices.

“Analysis of the data will follow and emerging leads would become the basis for further investigation,” the agency said.

The searches were conducted in compliance with search warrant obtained from the court, it added.

“The case pertains to members of proscribed terror organisation Al-Badr based in Pakistan, which with active support and connivance of Pakistani agencies hostile to India under a well-knit criminal conspiracy with some identified person(s)/OGW(s) of proscribed terrorist organisation(s) in the Valley, is raising funds for furtherance of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” the agency said.

It said that the money raised is passed on/transferred through financial markets, unregulated channels or cash couriers.

“In furtherance to this nexus, the network created has successfully infringed upon various persons of varied background either with or without their knowledge to act as cash couriers,” the statement said.

It also mentioned that the terror-funding module has created many sleeper cells and over ground workers (OGWs) in different parts of Kashmir valley, who are facilitating transfer of money to various terrorist organisation(s) in UT of J&K through banks/unregulated channels or cash couriers.

“The money so received by terrorist organisation(s) in J&K is not only used for furthering terrorist/unlawful/illegal activities, but is also given to OGWs to motivate youth to join terror ranks and sustaining the terror ecosystem with an ulterior goal of secession of J&K from the Union of India,” the agency said in the statement.

