MC Chandigarh meet: Green belts to RWAs, canine sterilisation on agenda

{MC House meet on Tuesday}

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) will table agendas for implementing Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme for stray dogs and handing over maintenance of green belts to resident welfare associations (RWA) in its general house meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The meeting will table agendas from last general house meeting on March 6, adjourned due to ruckus over the alleged multi-crore parking scam, along with 14 new agendas. The pending agendas include smart parking and solid waste processing plant. The new additions include increasing financial powers of MC’s finance and contract committee, extension of MoU for door-to-door garbage collection and appointment of statutory auditor for re-examination of audit reports.

“The Gazette of India had earlier published ABC Programme (dogs) Rules, 2001 and the rules were being implemented by MCC. Now, amendments have been made in the rules”, the agenda reads. As per new policies, MCC plans Sector-wise dog catching and sterilisation drives.

RWAs to maintain green belts

Owing to an acute staff-shortage, MCC will also propose handing over the maintenance of 81 green belts to RWAs or societies. These green belts, covering 310.91 acres, are currently being maintained by the horticulture wing of the civic body. As per the MCC data, 1833 gardeners are required to maintain these belts, but the corporation only has 981 gardeners.

In the 2300 acres under the jurisdiction of MCC, there are 1800 neighbourhood parks and 1000 belts and gardens. The civic body has already handed over 818 parks, covering 296.5 acres, to the 91 RWAs at ₹4.15 per square km per month. The handing over of green belts is also proposed at similar rates.

Proposal to increase financial powers of F&CC

In its meeting on March 22, the Finance and Contract Committee had sought an increase if its financial powers from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore. The financial power of this committee was last increased in 2014 and the cost of manpower and material has increased manifold since. This agenda will also be tabled at the upcoming House meeting.

