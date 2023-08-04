Panchkula man fined 25,000 for selling polythene bags

A team from the sanitation branch of municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday fined a man ₹25,000 after he was found selling polythene bags.

Panchkula chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla said around 10.50 kg of plastic was seized from him. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The person, identified as Subhash, is a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula. He was caught selling polythene bags to people from the Vita booth in Sector 20. Chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Avinash Singla said around 10.50 kg of plastic was seized from him.

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta urged shopkeepers and public not to use polythene. He said any shopkeeper found using polythene will not be spared. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal urged the residents to use cloth or jute bags. He added that polythene bags led to blockage of drains.

Increase capacity of garbage lifting vehicles: MC commissioner

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta in a review meeting of sanitation and beautification issued directions to CSI Avinash Singla to ensure that the private agency entrusted with the work of door-to-door collection of garbage increased the capacity of garbage collection vehicles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gupta instructed Singla to provide details of the vehicles, drivers and helpers, along with their contact numbers, by Monday. To ensure monitoring of garbage collection, the commissioner said the GPS route map should be prepared for the vehicles. The CSI shared that 54 bulk waste generators had been identified and notices had also been given to them. During the meeting, the MC chief was apprised that the lifting of legacy waste from Sector 23 dumping site will start soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.