Chandigarh MC hires private firm to lift garbage from parks daily

Aiming to ensure cleanliness in city’s parks and green belts, the municipal corporation on Monday hired a private firm to lift and transport garbage from litter bins in gardens.

To date, the work was being done by the civic body. Maintenance of neighbourhood parks is with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs). (HT Photo)

Mayor Anup Gupta and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, while flagging off the project, said that the system has been designed to efficiently collect garbage and streamlining the process. The initiative is part of the MC’s efforts towards a cleaner and greener city.

The mayor stressed on the importance of promoting responsible waste disposal practices among the citizens. “All citizens have a collective responsibility to keep the city clean and healthy,” Gupta added.

“Citizens are requested to use litter bins and dispose waste responsibly. MC is continuously working towards improving the upkeep of its green spaces,” said MC commissioner Mitra.

The company won’t be accountable for the horticultural waste, the majority of which is disposed of in the composting pits built inside the parks but will be responsible for removing trash from trash cans and transporting it to the three waste stations in the city.