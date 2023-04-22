Ludhiana: Property tax defaulters to now get sealing notices

Initiating action against property tax defaulters, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Friday directed zonal commissioners to start issuing sealing notices against the defaulters and commence a sealing drive if they still fail to pay the pending dues.

It has been made mandatory for the residents to obtain a unique identification (UID) number of the properties from the civic body and GIS mapping of properties will help the authorities in catching hold of the defaulters. (iStock)

The directions were issued during a meeting held at MC Zone D office. Similar instructions were also issued regarding the defaulters who have failed to pay the pending water-sewer user charges in the past. The officials were directed to take strict action and snap the connections if the defaulters fail to clear the dues.

Joint commissioners Kulpreet Singh, Ankur Mahindroo, Sonam Chaudhary, zonal commissioners Neeraj Jain, and Jasdev Sekhon were also present in the meeting.

The officials have also been directed to initiate the process to recover the pending rent of the MC properties, which were leased out or given on rent in the past.

MC commissioner Aggarwal stated that MC surpassed the proposed target property tax during the year 2022-23 by collecting ₹122.45 crore. But a large number of property owners have still failed to submit the tax in the past.

The officials have been directed to prepare lists of defaulters and issue notices at the earliest. Strict action should be taken against the defaulters if they fail to pay the pending dues.

She appealed to the residents to pay the taxes on time to avoid penalties. The collected amount is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works in the city.