Mohali MC begins mass dog sterilisation drive

To tackle the stray dog menace in the city and amplify the ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, the municipal corporation (MC) launched a mass dog sterilisation drive on Monday. A total of eight dogs were sterilised in Sector 69 on the first day. There are over 11,000 stray dogs in the city.

MC officials said that Compensation for Animal Welfare Association had been granted the project and will get approximately ₹1,125 for each dog that was sterilised.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the move came after complaints regarding dog bites were received from the public. He said that special focus will on female dog population in the area-wise drive.

The mayor urged non-governmental and other animal welfare organisations to support MC in eliminating the menace. He added that if residents felt that their area needed attention, they can raise the issue by calling +919729-757-503 or e-mailing at amarjitsidhu338@gmail.com.

