Ludhiana MC gears up to launch cleanliness, awareness drive

Aimed at improving cleanliness in the city, municipal corporation is starting a sanitation drive from Tuesday. Officials have been directed to ensure the attendance of sweepers and conduct routine field checks. The directions were issued in a meeting of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and zonal commissioner at the MC’s zone D office on Monday.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal with the batch of interns in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Zonal commissioners were directed to ensure attendance of sweepers and proper lifting of garbage from garbage dumps. They were also instructed to look into the cleaning of road gullies ahead of monsoon season.

Officials also deliberated on commencing night sweepings in the city, especially in the main markets, by involving NCC cadets, NGOs and resident welfare associations.

Aggarwal said that the majority of the road gullies have been cleaned and the officials have been directed to expedite the process.

“During this campaign, the civic body will sensitise the public about the ill effects of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items,” Aggarwal added.

The residents will also be apprised of solid waste management rules, source segregation of waste etc.

41 interns inducted

MC inducted a batch of 41 interns on Monday under the Smart City Project and Swachh Bharat Mission. The MC chief handed offer letters to the interns at MC Zone D office and encouraged them to work hard, learn, contribute new ideas and help in their implementation during the internship.

MC chief said that 34 interns have been inducted into Smart City Mission and seven under Swachh Bharat Mission. A monthly stipend up to ₹12,000 will be paid to the interns as per their qualifications.

They have been inducted under The Urban Learning Internship Program (TULIP) of Union ministries of housing and urban affairs, human resource development, and the All India Council of Technical Education.

The interns will be involved in various departments of the civic body during the internship, including urban planning, solid waste management, public health, operations and maintenance cell and building and roads department.

