MC confiscates 130 kg banned plastics, issues 60 challans

Municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday conducted raids in areas under all four zones and issued 60 challans to shopkeepers and vendors over the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastics. Over 130 kg of banned plastics were confiscated during the raids. Civic body team with confiscated plastic items in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The raids, under the “Meri life, mera swachh shehar” campaign, were conducted in Model Town, Daba-Lohara road, Chandigarh road, Field Ganj and Cheema Chowk, among other areas.

Corporation sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota and chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Ravi Dogra said that while six challans were issued to shops in Zone A, 20 were issued to those in Zone B. Banned plastics weighing 45 kg and 40 kg were confiscated from shops in the two zones, respectively.

CSIs Baljeet Singh and Gurinder Singh said that 21 challans were issued to the violators in Zone C and 13 were issued to those in Zone D. The civic body confiscated 28 kg and 17 kg banned plastics from the two zones, respectively.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that regular drives are being conducted to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and other single use plastics across the city. She appealed to the residents to support the authorities in stopping the trade and use of banned plastic items.