Adopt, train, release: Panchkula MC’s plan to calm down aggressive stray dogs

Alarmed by over 5,000 dog bite cases in Panchkula in the last six months, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to adopt all aggressive dogs of the city to train them and lower their aggression.

This decision was taken during the meeting of the dog monitoring and sterilisation committee held under the chairmanship of mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Thursday.

“We cannot let the residents suffer. Already 5,000 dog bite cases have been reported, so it was decided that MC will adopt violent dogs and train them,” the mayor said.

Notably, in 2022, 5,655 dog bite cases were reported in Panchkula through the year, while their number was 6,016 in 2021 and 5,692 in 2020.

Talking about the decision, Goyal said, “Stray dogs from every ward will be kept in the dog pound for 15 days and trained. NGOs and citizens can also adopt these dogs or fund their food. They can also volunteer at the pound.”

During the meeting, it was shared that the emergency wing of the civil hospital in Sector 6 received an average of five dog bite cases every day.

Last year, 3,179 stray dogs were sterilised and their number so far this year was 515. It was also decided in the meeting that the councillors of each ward will be informed about the number of stray dogs picked up to keep a count.

Only 22 pet dogs registered this year

The issue of residents not getting their pets registered was also taken up in the meeting, where it was shared that only 22 residents had gotten their dogs registered/renewed.

The mayor said, “Residents need to get their pet dogs registered by August 15, failing which they will be fined ₹2,000 and the dog will be confiscated.”

He said Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds were banned in Panchkula from October 31 last year, adding that owners of already registered dogs of such breeds should renew their registration, but no new registration will be done.

“If a pet bites anyone, action will be taken against the owner,” added Goyal.

