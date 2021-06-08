Murder accused bludgeoned to death in Amritsar jail, probe on

A 45-year-old undertrial facing four criminal cases was bludgeoned to death by his fellow inmates in the high-security Amritsar jail, police said on Monday.

The victim, Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha Baba, of Kamoke village falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division, was lodged in the jail since March 16 last year. In July 2019, Baba along with his two aides, had allegedly shot dead a panchayat member over old enmity. He was also facing a case under the NDPS Act that was registered in September 2018 at the Beas police station.

Police have identified the accused as Avtar Singh, alias Tari, and Sultan Singh of Amritsar, and Gurjant Singh and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Tarn Taran district. Three iron rods were recovered from their possession.

Assistant superintendent of the jail Bhagwant Singh said: “The accused attacked Baba, Lovepreet Singh and Sajandeep Singh in room number 6 of barrack 5 on Sunday. Lakhwinder and Sajandeep received injuries and were rushed to the Amritsar civil hospital where Baba succumbed.”

Another jail official said: “The incident took place at around 12.15pm. Baba, who received injuries on head and legs died around 4:30 pm.”

A senior Punjab Police official, who is investigating the case, said: “Preliminary investigation suggest that the accused wanted to establish their supremacy in the barrack and Baba was opposing this. We have brought all the four accused on a production warrant. We have also identified three more accomplices of the accused, but their names could not be disclosed till the investigation is completed.”

“The material used in constructing the jail is sub-standard and inmates use bricks to take out iron rods. Last year, ADGP prisons PK Sinha had ordered a probe into the construction after three inmates escaped by removing 10 bricks from the jail,” said the official.

Accused Sultan and Avtar are facing five criminal cases each, including attempt to murder. Avtar was lodged in the jail since January 29 while Sultan was arrested on February 20. Similarly, Gurjant is facing two cases and Happy three.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh said Avtar and Sultan were hardcore criminals. “Our probe to ascertain the exact cause of the attack is still on,” he added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and various Sections of the Prisons Act has been registered against the accused at the Islamabad police station.

A judicial probe has also been initiated and the victim’s post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of a judicial magistrate, said the jail officials.