Murder accused shot dead in Rohtak

A murder accused, who was out on bail, was shot dead, allegedly by a group of assailants of a rival gang in Rohtak’s Nindana village on Thursday night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit alias Sethi, who recently came out on bail from Tihar jail (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sumit alias Sethi, who recently came out on bail from Tihar jail. His aide Anshul of Jind received bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here.

The incident took place when Sumit and Anshul were going towards the former’s house in Nindana village on Thursday night and a group of seven persons intercepted them and opened fire.

Meham police have booked seven persons -- Sandeep, Rohit Nambardar, Sonu Makad, Dhila, Sunil alias Sukha, Sahil alias Gunga and Vikas, under Sections 302 (murder) and 34

(acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

Two gangsters arrested in Jind after brief exchange of fire

In a separate incident, the Jind police have arrested two gangsters -- identified as Sahil of Nizampur village in Sonepat and Ashish of Jind’s Ludana after a brief exchange of fire in Jind.

They were among the four persons booked in connection with the murder of Rahul Kumar of Bhambhewa village at a dhaba on Wednesday night.

Sahil received injuries in the leg and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Jind while Ashish was unhurt. Police officials said efforts are on to nab the other two murder accused.