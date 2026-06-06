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Murder convict sentenced to life in Una

The sentence in 2022 case was announced by court of special judge Naresh Kumar under section Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 07:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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A man, convicted in murder of a schoolgirl, has been sentenced life imprisonment by a special court in Una.

According to the prosecution, on April 5, 2022, the accused entered the house with the intention of molesting the victim. When she resisted, he murdered her. (File)
According to the prosecution, on April 5, 2022, the accused entered the house with the intention of molesting the victim. When she resisted, he murdered her. (File)

The sentence in 2022 case was announced by court of special judge Naresh Kumar under section Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused, Asif Mohammad, was facing trial for offences punishable under Sections 302, 452, 354 and 201 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

On April 5, 2022, the convict broke into the victim’s home in Una’s Amb and killed her.

According to the court order, the victim’s mother, who was posted as a lecturer at a government school, told the police on April 5, 2022, that she had left home with her husband in the morning. The victim, a Class 10 student, was at home as her school had declared preparatory holidays ahead of examinations.

At around 11.30 am, the mother repeatedly called the victim, but received no response. After picking up her younger daughter from school, she returned home at about 3.45 pm and found both the mesh door and the main door of the house open. Upon entering, she discovered the victim’s body. Following which the family informed the police and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused had worked as a plumber at the victim’s house in 2021 and was well acquainted with both the family and the layout of the house. He also used to deliver newspapers to the family. According to the prosecution, on April 5, 2022, the accused entered the house with the intention of molesting the victim. When she resisted, he murdered her.

 
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