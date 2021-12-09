Murder convict who jumped parole nabbed in Ludhiana

A convict, who murdered a person during a robbery and jumped parole, has been arrested. To avoid being traced, he has shifted his residence and started living in some other location. The Sadar police on Wednesday arrested him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the convict, Charanjit Singh, alias Rajan, was dodging the police for the past three years.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, stated that the convict was a resident of Aggar Nagar. He was serving a sentence of 10 years. He had come out of jail in 2018 on parole but did not report back.

To avoid arrest he had changed his residence and shifted to Madhuban Enclave at Barewal road.

The SHO added that they came to know about the new address of the convict and arrested him on Wednesday.

He said the convict along with his aides had murdered a person during a robbery. A case under Sections 460 (All persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) and 459 (grievous hurt caused whilst committing lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of lodged against the accused on August 13, 2005, at police station, Sadar. Charanjit and his aides were convicted by the court in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}