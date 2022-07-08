Murrah man now on national advisory panel for animal husbandry & dairying

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh has been nominated the member of National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector, constituted by the Government of India.

The committee, formed under the chairmanship of Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, has been entrusted with the task of prescribing and advocating policies related to cattle and dairy development, feed and fodder, poultry, piggery, sheep, goat, animal health and other livestock components for giving a positive fillip to the livestock sector in India.

Dr Singh has the experience of working on various posts including as director of animal husbandry department, Punjab; director of the ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes (CIRB), Hisar, and as a principal scientist and head of division, CIRB.

He is also known as the ‘Murrah Man’ for his research and expertise in the development of Murrah breed buffalo, which is widely reared by farmers in India and in high demand across other countries.

Dr Singh has also contributed towards establishment of National Bovine Genomic Centre for Indigenous Breeds and has been on the project technical and implementation committee for implementation of National Mission on Bovine productivity and Rashtriya Gokul Mission. He was involved in drafting the dairy roadmap for the state of Punjab and has vetted similar projects for the states of Bihar and Orissa prepared by an international agency. He has widely travelled across European, Americas and Asian countries as an invited expert in animal sciences.

2 progressive farmers nominated farmer representatives

Two progressive farmers of Punjab -- Daljeet Singh Gill, who is the chairman of the state’s progressive dairy farmers’ association and Sukhwinder Singh Grewal, an entrepreneur, Indo-Canadian Swine Breeder Farm, Ludhiana, have been also nominated as farmer representatives for the components of cattle and dairy and piggery, respectively.

