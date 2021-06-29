Mustard oil subsidy will be transferred after 2 months: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Monday said it will start transferring mustard oil subsidy into the bank accounts of beneficiaries after two months.

The food department attributed the delay in transferring subsidy to a mismatch in the bank account numbers of beneficiaries and the lack of a bank account number in some cases. Earlier this month, the Haryana government had stopped the monthly supply of mustard oil and salt through ration depots among 11.40 lakh beneficiaries, saying mustard oil was not available with the HAFED due to a steep rise in prices.

The state government had announced that it will transfer ₹250 in lieu of two litre mustard oil as subsidy into the bank accounts of eligible families. The process of transferring the mustard oil subsidy, the government had said, will continue until mustard oil became available with HAFED.

However, on Monday the state government said: “The dues of mustard oil would be deposited in the (bank) accounts of the eligible beneficiaries in about two months through DBT.”

An official spokesperson said the food department is “working on war footing” to obtain bank account numbers of the eligible beneficiaries whose data is not available in the department’s ration card database to release the dues.

“Besides, wrong or incomplete bank account numbers are also being rectified so that eligible beneficiaries can easily get DBT benefits,” the spokesperson said.

The government said that due to lockdown the supplier was unable to arrange 1kg packing of salt in June, due to which salt was not distributed. “Now, 1kg packing of salt has been arranged and its distribution will take place in the month of July,” the spokesperson said, adding that government does not provide subsidy on salt as it is bought in bulk and distributed at low prices.