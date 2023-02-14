Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mustard production expected to touch 14 lakh MT in Haryana

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:05 AM IST

The Haryana government is predicting a yield of 765kg per acre, an official spokesperson of the government said. (REUTERS)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana farmers have cultivated mustard on about 18 lakh acres and the state government is expecting nearly 14 lakh metric tonnes of production with a yield of 765kg per acre, an official spokesperson said.

The procurement of mustard will begin on March 28, while gram procurement will start on April 1 followed by sunflower from June 1 in the state. Both gram and sunflower have been cultivated on 93,000 acres and 37,000 acres, respectively. The state government is expecting 40,000 metric tonnes of production of gram with a yield of 436 kg per acre and 30,000 metric tonnes of production of sunflower with a yield of 800 kg per acre, the spokesperson said, adding chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewed the arrangements for procurement of mustard, gram and sunflower on Monday.

Kaushal directed the officers to ensure adequate procurement arrangements, identifying procurement centres, proper arrangement for storage and gunny bags and timely procurement of Rabi crops.

