Mutilated body of 5-year-old boy found in Shimla, leopard attack suspected
Himachal Pradesh Police’s two days of frantic search on Saturday led to the recovery of the mutilated body of a five-year-old boy, who had gone missing from his house in Shimla’s Down Dale locality adjoining the forest
Team of HP police and forest department carrying out a search operation to find the five-year-old boy in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

The police had found the pair of trousers of Yograj about 100 metres away from his house.

The forest and local police teams had launched a search operation which ended after 40 hours when the boy’s body was recovered in the forest area of Down Dale. Over 50 police and forest department team members were engaged in the search operation.

Shimla’s Sadar station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Chaudhary said the autopsy would be conducted on Sunday morning and legal proceedings would be carried out accordingly after the report is received.

“On Friday, the police had recovered the pants of the child nearly 100 metres below his house. Today, skull bones, some parts of the body and clothes were recovered from the spot,” he added.

“The search operation was launched soon after the matter was reported to the police. It is difficult to conclude whether the child was attacked by an animal,” the SHO said.

Kedarnath, father of the child, suspected that leopard had taken away Yograj. “Since his body parts have been recovered from the forest area, it’s certain that some wild animal killed him,” he added.

This is the second such incident in three months in Shimla. In August, a five-year-old girl was taken away from Kanlog locality and mauled to death by a leopard.

