My govt gave good representation to Brahmin community: Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that his government had given good representation to the Brahmin community from 2005 to 2014. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a ‘Brahmin Samelan’ organised by Badli MLA Kuldeep Vats at Maharshi Dayanand University here, Hooda announced to give proper representation to the Brahmin community by giving full respect and honour if the Congress is voted to power in Haryana.

“We will implement the law regarding the ownership of Dhauli Dari land and create a strong Brahmin commission if the Congress government is formed in Haryana. Let us reach an agreement, you respect me, I will respect you,” the former CM said while addressing the gathering.

Hooda said the relationship between his family and the Brahmin community spans four generations, and when the Brahmin community holds someone’s hand, it supports him till the end.

Hooda said his government had given more than 15 acres of land to Gaur Brahmin Pracharini Sabha in 2009 by the panchayat of Paharawar village. “A proposal for this was passed in the cabinet, which the current coalition government tried to change. Whenever I got a chance in the government, I tried to help the Gaur Brahmin organisation the most,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Hooda asked who made Brahmin the chairman of the HPSC, the biggest job providing institute in Haryana.

“Who made the law regarding ownership of Dhauli Dari land? Who became a member of the subordinate commission? Who built the first medical university in the name of Pt Bhagwat Dayal? Who made MLA Kuldeep Sharma the speaker for the first time? Who made 10% reservation for the Brahmin community in EWS, vice-chancellor in universities and deputy SP for sportspersons,” Hooda added.

