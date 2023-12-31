close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nabha MC discharging untreated sewage into drain: SDM’s report

Nabha MC discharging untreated sewage into drain: SDM’s report

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Dec 31, 2023 07:28 AM IST

According to the report, of which the HT has copy, the SDM highlighted that untreated sewage water was being discharged into Nabha drain near Kartar Colony and was polluting the ground water

A report the Nabha SDM has highlighted the discharge untreated sewage into a drain by the municipal council. The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) sought release of 4.7 crore the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board to remedy the situation.

According to a water sample tested by the state government’s department concerned, this was making the water unfit for human consumption (HT Photo)
According to a water sample tested by the state government’s department concerned, this was making the water unfit for human consumption (HT Photo)

In the report submitted last week to Patiala additional deputy commissioner, the SDM highlighted the violation of National Green Tribunal Norms (NGT) by the council.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the report, of which the HT has copy, the SDM highlighted that untreated sewage water was being discharged into Nabha drain near Kartar Colony and was polluting the ground water. According to a water sample tested by the state government’s department concerned, this was making the water unfit for human consumption.

In the report, the SDM stated that he had visited villages, Kartar Colony and Duladi, and the residents had alleged that they were suffering from the various health ailments, apparently because of the water pollution caused by the discharge of untreated sewage into the drain.

The SDM said that Nabha municipal council had already passed a resolution to divert the sewage water to newly constructed sewage treatment plant (STP), which was yet to be implemented due paucity of funds.

Notably, the NGT, a statuary national body, has imposed fines of 2,080 crore on Punjab government over the past few years for not taking steps to tackle the problem of municipal waste management.

The tribunal has been monitoring the implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules and the Water Act since 2018.

Punjab Pollution Control Board chairperson Adarsh Pal Vig said, “Repeated reminders have been issued to the various departments to abide by NGT directions regarding treatment of sewage. We will send a team to check the spot in Nabha soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out