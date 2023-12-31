Nabha MC discharging untreated sewage into drain: SDM’s report

A report the Nabha SDM has highlighted the discharge untreated sewage into a drain by the municipal council. The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) sought release of ₹4.7 crore the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board to remedy the situation. According to a water sample tested by the state government’s department concerned, this was making the water unfit for human consumption (HT Photo)

In the report submitted last week to Patiala additional deputy commissioner, the SDM highlighted the violation of National Green Tribunal Norms (NGT) by the council.

According to the report, of which the HT has copy, the SDM highlighted that untreated sewage water was being discharged into Nabha drain near Kartar Colony and was polluting the ground water. According to a water sample tested by the state government’s department concerned, this was making the water unfit for human consumption.

In the report, the SDM stated that he had visited villages, Kartar Colony and Duladi, and the residents had alleged that they were suffering from the various health ailments, apparently because of the water pollution caused by the discharge of untreated sewage into the drain.

The SDM said that Nabha municipal council had already passed a resolution to divert the sewage water to newly constructed sewage treatment plant (STP), which was yet to be implemented due paucity of funds.

Notably, the NGT, a statuary national body, has imposed fines of ₹2,080 crore on Punjab government over the past few years for not taking steps to tackle the problem of municipal waste management.

The tribunal has been monitoring the implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules and the Water Act since 2018.

Punjab Pollution Control Board chairperson Adarsh Pal Vig said, “Repeated reminders have been issued to the various departments to abide by NGT directions regarding treatment of sewage. We will send a team to check the spot in Nabha soon.”