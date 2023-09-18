Nabha residents oppose reconstruction of roads using tiles, DC orders probe

Residents of Nabha town in Patiala district urged the district administration to stop the reconstruction work of the Cinema Road and the Sadar Thana Road immediately. These roads were built of bituminous and were being dug up to replace it with interlocking tiles. The residents claimed that the roads were already in good condition and had been built just a few years ago. They said interlocking tiles wouldn’t withstand the load of heavy trucks.

Residents of Nabha town in Patiala district urged the district administration to stop the reconstruction work of the Cinema Road and the Sadar Thana Road immediately. These roads were built of bituminous and were being dug up to replace it with interlocking tiles. The residents claimed that the roads were already in good condition and had been built just a few years ago. They said interlocking tiles wouldn’t withstand the load of heavy trucks. (HT Photo)

“The road was constructed about four years ago and rules say it can’t be rebuilt before five years and the previous contractor is liable for its maintenance for five years. However, the same contractor has been given the task to rebuild the road before the completion of five years,” said residents of Sadar Thana Road in their written complaint.

Nabha residents in their complaint to the Patiala deputy commissioner said that the level of roads was being raised by laying interlocking tiles. So, in case it rains, their houses would be inundated.

Patiala DC Sakshi Sahney said, “We have already marked an inquiry into this. The work of laying interlocking tiles has already been stopped. A technical team is examining when the road was built and what has prompted the need to replace it with interlocking tiles.”

