Nadda credits double-engine govt for HP’s progress

The Himachal Pradesh government has not only ensured that the state emerges as a front-runner in terms of development, but also welfare of the general masses, BJP national president JP Nadda said during a public meeting held at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on Saturday. The event was held as part of a series of programmes under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Nadda credited both the central and state governments for the development of the state. “ The development of the hill state is a result of the double engine government of the centre and state. The BJP is committed to live up to the expectations of Himachalis,” Nadda said in his address

Highlighting the policies of the Modi government, he said that the Centre is committed to making India a “Vishav Guru’”, while Himachal is on a path to becoming the most progressive state in the country. The BJP president further urged the people of the state to follow the five promises listed by the PM during his address to the nation on Independence Day.

He said that vaccines for diseases like measles, Japan Fever and polio earlier took years after their invention to reach India, but with the efforts of PM Modi, the Corona vaccine was prepared within nine months of the emergence of the first infection.

He said that apart from providing over 200 crore free vaccines to the people of the country, vaccines were provided to over 100 other countries of the world. He said that whereas the Congress governments always ignored the interests of the state, Modi restored Himachal’s status of special category state. He added that Atal Tunnel was Modi’s gift to people of the state.

“The AIIMS in Bilaspur was also established by the BJP government at a cost of ₹1,300 crore, besides four medical colleges in Chamba, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, and Mandi,” added Nadda.

Nadda, on behalf of the chief minister, also announced the opening of the additional district magistrate court at Paonta Sahib. He added that the issue of providing scheduled tribe status to the Hatti community of Sirmaur district will also be resolved soon.

In his address, CM Jai Ram Thakur recalled the development journey of the state in the last 75 years. Thakur said PM Narendra Modi considers Himachal Pradesh his second home and is always considerate towards the developmental needs of the state.

Chief Minister said that the Sirmaur district has always been accorded top priority in matters of development.

Earlier, Nadda and Thakur had paid obeisance at Shri Gurudwara Sahib Paonta Sahib. They also visited the ‘Saheed Samarak’ and paid floral tributes to martyrs.

