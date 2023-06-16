Nadda meets Amarinder amid reports of turmoil in BJP state unit

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda called upon former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at his farmhouse in Mohali.

While BJP leaders claimed that it was a courtesy call but as per reports the two leaders discussed party poll strategy ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, especially keeping in view the response the party got in the recently concluded Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

The meeting also gains importance amid reports of turmoil within the BJP state unit over adjustments of Amarinder loyalists within the party.

There have been reports of dissatisfaction among the Amarinder camp especially over adjustments of his and his wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur’s loyalists in the state and the district units. Amarinder had given Nadda’s Hoshiarpur rally a miss on Wednesday.

Party’s national vice president Saudan Singh accompanied Nadda. Amarinder’s wife Preneet, son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur were present during the meeting.

