Nadda takes a trip down memory lane, remembers days spent in Shimla

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda took a walk down memory lane in Shimla where he attended an alumni meet as the chief guest at his alma mater Himachal Pradesh University on Sunday.

Reminiscing the years of his struggle in student politics at the university, Nadda said, “When I joined HPU after completing my graduation from Patna University, there were just a few buildings on the campus. But it’s difficult to figure out the old buildings and tea stall now.”

Nadda did his postgraduation in political science and later pursued law at HPU, where he was the first elected as the president of right-wing student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He said that there were just 11 departments when he joined HPU, which have now increased to 42 departments.

Recalling how the university auditorium played a significant role in shaping the life of students, he said, “It was a stiff competition for students to reach the stage and perform. There were times when we took permissions from the vice-chancellor and practised in auditorium till late nights.”

“We had political rivalries, but also the spirit of camaraderie. This university taught me that self-existence was only possible with coexistence. I got opportunities to work in several universities, but HPU has its unique feature and character,” he added.

Nadda said that dedication, honesty and perseverance were the main components of achieving success. “It becomes our duty to learn at universities and give back to the society,” he added.

The BJP leader talked about the times he spent with his political rivals and remembered sharing meals with the lone CPI(M) legislator in Himachal, Rakesh Singha, who was a popular student leader of his time. “We addressed each other as doctors,” he said.

Nadda also shared some lighter moments with the audience. “It was a delight to be invited for lunch in the girl hostels those days. I would ask my college mates where were they heading, and they would say for student organisation-related works,” he quipped.

“I used to get ₹500 money order every month, but the entire amount would go towards pending dues,” he said. He also remembered ‘Thakur Chai Dhaba’ and Jagmohan’s tea stall, where he used to have tea at 2am during his university days.

Padma Bhushan awardee and noted film actor Anupam Kher, who was also a part of the event, said Shimla taught him to dream big. MLAs Rakesh Singha and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also shared their experiences of their student days, particularly those spent in the university.

Nadda, Kher and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria were honoured with ‘Alumni of the Year’ award.

Visits tea stall, coffee house

Nadda visited Nathu Ram’s sweet shop at Summer Hill and recalled the days when he used to come there to have his daily tea. He also met Nathu Ram, who is now 86.

The BJP national chief also took a stroll on the Mall Road and The Ridge, where he interacted with locals.

He stopped at Alfa restaurant, Ashiyana and reporting room, and met Rakesh ‘paanwala’ at the Scandal Point where he ate one paan. He later visited Indian Coffee House where, he said, all friends, political figures and journalists would meet. “We used to discuss political events here,” he added.

