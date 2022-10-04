Name the people who were raised from ground to sky, ex-PDP leader asks Mehbooba

Baramulla district development council chairperson Safina Baig on Monday asked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti to name the leaders who were lifted from ‘ground to sky’ by her party.

A former PDP leader, Safina is the wife of former Baramulla MP Muzuffar Baig. She said the PDP was not formed after a long struggle like the National Conference. “Top politicians like Muzuffar Baig, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Tariq Karra and Mufti Sayeed formed the party. Unfortunately, the leaders left it due to party’s wrong policies.”

Safina said that Muzuffar remained silent and showed grace. “He (Baig) won elections from Baramulla assembly constituency on his own and introduced the PDP there. Mehbooba Mufti should name the people who were raised from ground to sky,” she said.

Safina, who remained associated with the PDP for years, said that the party leadership should ponder why leaders left them one after another. “We worked sincerely for our people,” she added.

On Sunday, after former Employees Joint Action Committee chairperson Rafeeq Rather joined the PDP at Gupkar residence of Mehbooba Mufti, she had said that he will work with those party workers who were never after big posts.

Without naming Baigs, Mehbooba also said that the party raised their profile and gave them everything only to get ditched by them.

“We lifted them from ground up in the sky,” she said in a reference to Baigs getting elected as legislators from the Baramulla constituency on the PDP ticket. Soon after the BJP withdrew its support from the PDP in 2018, Baigs had left the party.

Safina said the PDP was introduced by the Muzuffar in Baramulla. “In 2002, Muzuffar Baig didn’t win on a PDP ticket and everybody is aware who made the party strong in Baramulla. People here didn’t even know PDP,” she claimed.