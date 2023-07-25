Narco-gangster module: Ex-Akali student wing leader’s interrogation leads to arrest of gangster, say Amritsar cops

Two days after a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s student wing leader was arrested for his involvement in a narco-gangster module busted by Amritsar city police on July 21, the police on Monday claimed to have recovered an illegal pistol at his instance. The police have arrested a gangster identified as Gurjit Singh of Sainsran village in Amritsar on Monday based on the disclosure statement of Tejbir Singh, a student wing leader

The police have also arrested a gangster identified as Gurjit Singh of Sainsran village in Amritsar on Monday based on the disclosure statement of Tejbir Singh, who served as president of Akali student wing in Amritsar-rural district. According to police, Gurjit has already been facing seven criminal cases and was out on bail.

Tejbir Singh of Nangli village falling under the Attari assembly constituency, who is reportedly close to many senior SAD leaders, was arrested on Saturday evening after his links emerged with those associated with notorious gangsters of Punjab.

The nexus was busted by a team of Amritsar-city police headed by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city3) Abhimanyu Rana, with the arrest of one Gurjit Singh of Housing Board Colony in Amritsar on Friday.

Gurjit was arrested based on secret information and 100 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession. The police have also seized ₹3 lakh of drug money. Gurjit had ‘confessed’ to the police that the heroin was supplied to him through various unknown persons by notorious slain gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ghanshyampuria’s brother gangster Manpreet alias Manu of Ghanshaympur and gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni. Manu is presently living in Portugal.

A senior police official, who is part of the investigation, said, “During the questioning of Tejbir, we have recovered a .30 bore pistol. Similarly, we have also arrested gangster Gurjit Singh on Monday who had been in contact with Tejbir.”

He further said, “Tejbir has confessed that he is a drug user and had been consuming heroin. We are investigating the case thoroughly to ascertain if Tejbir had been supplying the drugs to more people.”

ADCP Rana acknowledged the arrest of Gurjit and the seizure of a .30-bore pistol in the case. He, however, refused to divulge more details about the arrest and the recovery. When asked if any political link has emerged in the case, Rana said, “So far it is clear that the accused served as a leader of the student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal. No new political link has come to the fore.”

Police have also initiated the proceedings to bring back gangster Manu from Portugal.

Meanwhile, refuting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegations that Tejbir was close to former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia, party chief spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha said that Tejbir had been inactive in the party for the last few years. Valtoha also went on to allege that Tejbir had now been close to AAP leader Baldev Singh Miadian.