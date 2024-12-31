Menu Explore
Narnaul coldest in Hry at 4.5 degrees Celsius

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2024 11:00 PM IST

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in Haryana on Tuesday as biting cold weather conditions continued to prevail at many places in the state and neighbouring Punjab.

Students braving the cold on their way to school near Delhi-Gurugram border on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
According to the Met office here, Narnaul’s minimum settled two notches below normal at 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar also experienced a cold night at 6.8 degrees. Bhiwani and Sirsa, too, braved the chill recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.7 and 7.4 degrees. Ambala recorded a low of 9.1 degrees.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place in the state recording a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. Sangrur also experienced a cold night at 5.3 degrees while Faridkot recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar recorded respective minimum temperatures of 7.4, 8.9 and 9 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh registered a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

