Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeks report in MBBS intern’s suicide in Amritsar

National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeks report in MBBS intern’s suicide in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2023 09:58 PM IST

Taking a strong note of an incident in which an MBBS intern allegedly committed suicide at a hostel of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar, after being upset over the alleged casteist remarks being passed by college teachers, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a notice to the district administration and asked it to submit the action taken report

Taking a strong note of an incident in which an MBBS intern allegedly committed suicide at a hostel of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar, after being upset over the alleged casteist remarks being passed by college teachers, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a notice to the district administration and asked it to submit the action taken report.

The victim’s mother has alleged that her daughter was upset over the casteist remarks passed by the college teachers. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

According to the information received by the Commission from the news published in the newspapers, the victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was upset over the casteist remarks passed by the college teachers who used to say that they would not let her become a doctor, a NCSC press statement said.

The commission asked the divisional commissioner, Jalandhar division, inspector general, border range, deputy commissioner, Amritsar, and the commissioner of police, Amritsar, to investigate the matter and submit the report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP