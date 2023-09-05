Akbar Lone to file affidavit in SC pledging allegiance to Constitution: Omar Abdullah

National Conference Member of Parliament from Baramulla Akbar Lone, who is one of the petitioners on Article 370 case in Supreme Court, will file affidavit as required by the Chief Justice of India.

National Conference Member of Parliament from Baramulla Akbar Lone, who is one of the petitioners on Article 370 case in SC, will file affidavit as required by the Chief Justice of India.

Meanwhile, BJP on Monday alleged that National Conference leaders have double standards.

“Whatever the directions of the Supreme Court are, they will be fulfilled in toto. The affidavit, as required by the chief justice, will be filed in the court before end of proceedings tomorrow,” said former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah in Supreme Court when he was asked by reporters whether Lone will file an affidavit in which he pledges allegiance to the Constitution of India.

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq also confirmed that Lone will be filing affidavit. “Yes, he will do it.”

Meanwhile, BJP criticised the National Conference leaders and alleged that their double standards are at its peak.

“National Conference leaders who brought autonomy resolutions and its leaders like Akbar Lone raised Pro-Pakistan slogan inside J&K assembly, took oath under Indian Constitution as MP, and today trying to prove more loyal than the king by submitting petition before Supreme Court against roll back of Article 370 and swearing that he is Indian,” BJP J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur said in a statement.

A ‘Kashmiri Pandit’ group had questioned in the Supreme Court the credentials of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Akbar Lone, one of the petitioners challenging the abrogation of Article 370, claiming he was a supporter of secessionist forces.

An intervention application in the apex court has been filed by “Roots in Kashmir”, which claims to be a group of Kashmiri Pandit youths, seeking to bring additional documents and facts on record in the matter.

It alleged that the Lone is known as “a supporter of secessionist forces operating in J&K, who support Pakistan.”

“The petitioner No. 1 (Lone) was a member of the legislative assembly from 2002 to 2018 and has raised slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the floor of the J&K assembly,” the intervention application alleged while referring to several media reports in support of their claim.

