National Dairy Mela evokes good response in Karnal

The National Dairy Mela, being organised at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute here, evoked a huge response on Sunday. Thousands of farmers, dairy farmers, entrepreneurs and visitors visited the Mela on the second day.

Around 400 animals have been registered in the NDRI mela and around 50,000 farmers from different parts of the country are likely to attend this three-day event in Karnal.

Dr Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor, ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, said that several programmes were organised, and farmers participated in the milking and cheese-making competitions. Scientists delivered lectures on natural farming, diseases of dairy animals, animal nutrition, how to produce clean milk, value addition and processing of milk, fodder production and management, breeds of dairy animals, integrated farming system, and how to keep the soil healthy. In his address, the chief guest Dr Inderjit Singh, vice-chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Science College, Ludhiana, described the mela as a multi-purpose platform for the farmers and animal rearers. He congratulated NDRI for completing 100 years. In his address, he advised the farmers to connect with research institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras for their growth.

SI caught accepting ₹7k bribe

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a sub-inspector (SI) posted at Kalanwali police station in Sirsa district red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹7,000.

An official spokesperson said the accused police officer, Bhal Singh, was demanding ₹15,000 as a bribe in lieu of securing bail for a friend of the complainant. The man was arrested in a case registered under the NDPS Act at Kalanwali police station.

The SI was arrested on the complaint of Gurvinder Singh, a resident of village Dadu in Kalanwali. The complainant alleged that the accused police officer had already taken ₹8,000. Following the complaint, a trap was laid and the ACB team caught the accused SI red-handed, the spokesperson said.

7 injured as tourist bus overturns in Panipat

KARNAL: At least seven people were injured as a private bus overturned on National Highway-44 near Samalkha town in Panipat district, the police said on Sunday.

The injured have been identified as Dalip, Sourab, Sumitra, Vishnu, Ajay, Shishpal and Shekhbabu.

As per the police officials, the accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst.

Police said that the private tourist bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was going to Delhi from Katra in Jammu.

After getting the information, a Dial 112 team reached the spot. The passengers were taken out of the bus, and the injured were shifted to a hospital.